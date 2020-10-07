Hull Kingston Rovers frustrated by early kick-off slots

Hull Kingston Rovers have expressed their concern at the scheduling of their games.

The Robins take on Salford Red Devils at 2:30 next Tuesday, having taken on Leeds at the same time last month.

But that has frustrated supporters who have been unable to watch the game due to being at work, with the game also not being shown on Sky Sports but instead, the Our League App.

In a club statement, Rovers said: “The club are aware of the growing frustration surrounding the kick-off times of our recent fixture against Leeds Rhinos and now the Salford Red Devils Super League fixture. We echo those sentiments that kick-off times should be more conducive to allow the majority of our members the chance to watch these live via the ‘Our League app’.

“We have been making constant representation to the Super League and will continue to lobby the relevant partners to secure more appropriate kick-off times. We certainly do not believe we have had our fair share of SKY fixtures nor favourable kick-off times.

“The club would like to assure members that we are working tirelessly to reward their loyalty. Further membership updates will follow soon.”

Meanwhile, the club’s game with Catalans on Friday will be available on the Our League app, despite it looking unlikely that would be an option. There will be no commentary, however.