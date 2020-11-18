Hull Kingston Rovers snap up Leeds youngster

Hull Kingston Rovers have confirmed the signing of Leeds Rhinos forward Muizz Mustapha on a season-long loan.

As first revealed by League Express, the England Academy international joins the club for the season after signing a new two-year contract with Leeds.

He is the third signing confirmed by the club in a week, having previously confirmed the captures of Albert Vete and Ryan Hall.

“I’m really excited,” Mustapha said.

Hull KR is a big club that’s got a great coaching base and some really good players. I’m really looking forward to the next chapter.

“You’ve got to run hard as a forward, it’s your job. You have to put your body on the line for everyone else and that’s always been a part of my game that I really enjoy doing.

“I’m going to thrive in the deep end. I like putting myself out there and doing the best that I can. I want to do the best with the opportunity that I’ve been given, and I’m really looking forward to it.”

Head coach Tony Smith added: “He’s a young guy that’s had a little taste of it at Leeds Rhinos. It was brought to our attention that he was looking for an opportunity to break through and play some games. We also identified him as a young talent that we can see develop through our programme.

“He is a player that is very willing, very brave, he puts himself about. There’s a really exciting future for Muizz, and I’m looking forward to working with him.”