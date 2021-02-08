Hull Kingston Rovers unveil new shirt sponsor

Hull Kingston Rovers have announced a new sponsorship with merchant service provider Sporting Pay, who will feature on their 2021 home shirt as a principal partner.

Chris Norminton, Managing Director of Sporting Pay, said “We are delighted to be partnering with Hull KR by becoming the new front of shirt sponsor, a club with a great supporter base that prides itself on being at the heart of the local community.

“As the club moves to being a cashless stadium, we will be installing the latest in payment technology around the ground and in the back office. It is an exciting development for Sporting Pay, which will help us build a platform from which to grow. We also plan to engage with local businesses in and around the club to offer our services in due course.

“We strongly believe this partnership will be a prosperous and beneficial one for both parties, and we are looking forward to helping the club safely welcome fans back in the coming season.”

Hull Kingston Rovers Chief Executive Paul Lakin is delighted to secure a new long-term partner of the club.

“We are very pleased that Sporting Pay, a company that’s at the forefront of payment technology across the UK, will be our main home shirt sponsor. They have vast experience across the sports industry and their technology will greatly assist our matchday and event operations.

“Chris and his colleagues also intend to embrace the regional business community that we work in and we look forward to assisting Sporting Pay in growing their business”