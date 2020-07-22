Hull KR and Dewsbury extend dual-reg partnership

Hull Kingston Rovers have extended their dual-registration agreement with Dewsbury Rams.
The two clubs joined forces this year and saw winger Will Oakes join the Championship club on loan, while Matty Gee featured on dual-reg terms.
That partnership will continue next year and Rams chairman Mark Sawyer said: “I’m really pleased that we have been able to renew our dual-registration partnership with Hull KR. They were very accommodating in setting up the agreement and in agreeing to the pre-season friendly which will hopefully prove to be a massive boost to us at an important part of the preparations for next season.
“Tony and I met with Mark and Lee a couple of weeks ago and it was a really constructive meeting. We like their vision for their club and they like ours. There is so much we can do to help each other with the players, staff and sharing of ideas and best practices.
“I personally am looking forward to seeing it develop.”