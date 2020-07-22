Hull KR and Dewsbury extend dual-reg partnership

Hull Kingston Rovers have extended their dual-registration agreement with Dewsbury Rams.

The two clubs joined forces this year and saw winger Will Oakes join the Championship club on loan, while Matty Gee featured on dual-reg terms.

That partnership will continue next year and Rams chairman Mark Sawyer said: “I’m really pleased that we have been able to renew our dual-registration partnership with Hull KR. They were very accommodating in setting up the agreement and in agreeing to the pre-season friendly which will hopefully prove to be a massive boost to us at an important part of the preparations for next season.

“They have a good squad of players with good attitudes instilled into them by a quality coach as we saw from the way both Will Oakes and Matty Gee performed in our colours.”

Hull KR CEO Mike Smith added: “The partnership we have with Dewsbury never really got going due to the pandemic. However, going forward, Super League, Championship and Championship One clubs need to work together to help each other and the game prosper. Therefore, we have agreed to extend the partnership for the 2021 season.

“Tony and I met with Mark and Lee a couple of weeks ago and it was a really constructive meeting. We like their vision for their club and they like ours. There is so much we can do to help each other with the players, staff and sharing of ideas and best practices.

“I personally am looking forward to seeing it develop.”