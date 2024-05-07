Hull KR and Hull FC agree player-swap deal with immediate effect

Jack Brown has signed for Hull KR with immediate effect while Yusuf Aydin has joined Hull FC permanently, both signing two-and-a-half year deals.

Brown links up with his boyhood club after making 66 Super League appearances and scoring five tries during his time with Hull FC. An East Hull junior, the 23-year-old became a mainstay of the Black and White’s forward pack since making a try-scoring debut against Catalans Dragons in 2019.

Speaking to hullkr.co.uk, Brown said: “I’m buzzing. Coming early wasn’t something I expected but it was an opportunity I couldn’t turn down.

“Willie (Peters) sold me the club straight away. Hull KR is in a great spot and hopefully that continues. I’m looking forward to getting stuck in with the boys and learning all I can to develop my own game and help the team.

“Most of my family are Rovers fans. I remember coming to watch Hull KR and standing in the East Stand with them and now with the move it feels things have come full circle.”

Hull KR Head Coach, Willie Peters said: “We’re pleased to welcome Jack (Brown) to our club. Jack was a local junior and comes from a family of Hull KR fans. We’re glad we’ve had the opportunity to welcome Jack back home.

“Jack is a young front rower with his best years ahead of him. He possesses good footwork with a strong offload game and he’s hard to handle with the ball. Jack’s aggressive in defence and has plenty of upside to his game.

“I’m looking forward to working with Jack as he develops at Hull KR over the next two and a half years and beyond.”

