Wigan Warriors loan out pair to Super League clubs on short-term deals

WIGAN WARRIORS have loaned out Sam Eseh and Tiaki Chan to Castleford Tigers and Hull FC respectively on short-term loan deals.

Both players will head to The Jungle and the MKM Stadium on two-week deals with the Tigers and Black and Whites fighting it out at the bottom of the Super League table.

Now Wigan head coach Matt Peet has explained the decision to loan both players out.

“It’s game time. They are both deserving of playing Super League and they train to play. It gives them the outlet to get fit but show what they can do and to be as best ready as they can if and when we need to call on them,” Peet said.

“I’m looking forward to watching them play Super League. Sam will make his debut for us at some point this season.

“We know what his strengths are, he applies himself really well. I’m confident he will be real success here long-term. He is a young player and picking the right opportunity for him.”

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast