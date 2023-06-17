Hull KR and St Helens enter Challenge Cup semi-finals

Hull KR and St Helens emerged victorious in today’s two Challenge Cup matches, which were both played in the City of Hull.

The Robins kicked off against Salford Red Devils at midday and proved far too strong for their surprisingly ineffective visitors.

Leading 18-0 at half-time, with tries by Ryan Hall, French debutant Tanguy Zenon and Kane Linnett, all of them converted by Rowan Milnes, they always looked comfortable in front of their enthusiastic supporters.

The Red Devils fought back in the second half, with both sides scoring ten points, but their two tries by Tim Lafai and Joe Burgess were not enough to compensate for further Hull KR tries by Sean Kenny-Dowall and Dean Hadley.

Saints were held to 12-12 at half-time by Hull FC, but the game was effectively decided just before half-time, when Hull backrower Josh Griffin was dismissed for dissent towards referee Chris Kendall.

Saints had built an early lead with tries from Joe Batchelor and Konrad Hurrell, but Hull replied through Griffin and Andre Savelio, although they suffered a blow when Scott Taylor had to leave the field and go to hospital with a dislocated shoulder.

In the second half, Saints pulled away with tries from Curtis Sironen and Lewis Dodd. And although Hull pulled one back with well constructed try from Jake Trueman, Saints completed the scoring with tries from Jack Welsby and James Bell.

Full reports and photography will feature in Monday’s League Express.

Results

Hull KR 28 Salford Red Devils 10

KR: T – R Hall, Zenon, Linnett, Kenny=-Dowall, Hadley; G – Milnes 4

Red Devils: T – Lafai, Burgess; G – Sneyd 1

HT: 18-0

Hull FC 18 St Helens 32

FC: T – Griffin, Savelio, Trueman; G – Sutcliffe 3

Saints: T – Batchelor, Hurrell, Sironen, Dodd, Welsby, Bell; G – Makinson 2, Lussick 2