Men and Women’s Challenge Cup semi-final draw revealed

THE Challenge Cup semi-final draw has been revealed.

Both Hull KR and St Helens were in the hat outright following their great victories over Salford Red Devils and Hull FC respectively, whilst Wigan Warriors are beating Warrington Wolves 8-0 at half-time.

Leigh Leopards travel to the York Knights later on today.

Here are the men’s and women’s draw:

Women’s Challenge Cup semi-final

Wigan Warriors vs Leeds Rhinos

St Helens vs York Valkyrie/Cardiff Demons

Men’s Challenge Cup semi-final

York Knights/Leigh Leopards vs St Helens

Hull KR vs Wigan Warriors/Warrington Wolves