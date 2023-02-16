Hull KR and Wigan Warriors could have eight debutants between them as Willie Peters and Matt Peet name squads for Channel 4 clash

Hull KR will go up against the Wigan Warriors on Saturday afternoon in Channel 4’s first live Super League game of 2023.

Whilst the Warriors have Matt Peet at the helm following a superb 2022, Rovers will have a new man in the dugout in the shape of Willie Peters.

Hull KR could have as many as six debuts in their rematch against the Warriors with NRL imports, Tom Opacic, Sauaso Sue and Rhys Kennedy named alongside the Robins’ Super League signings, Sam Luckley, Louis Senior and James Batchelor.

The Robins’ halfback, Jordan Abdull will look to make his first Super League start since last April after suffering a quad injury late in the side’s Challenge Cup Semi-final defeat to Huddersfield and missing the rest of 2022.

New additions Toby King and Jake Wardle are in line to make their Super League debut for Wigan, with a fully fit squad at Matt Peet’s disposal, with the exceptions of Ryan Hampshire and Iain Thornley who are injured.

Hull KR’s 21-man squad:

1. Lachlan Coote

2. Ethan Ryan

3. Tom Opacic

4. Shaun Kenny-Dowall

5. Ryan Hall

7. Jordan Abdull

8. Sauaso Sue

9. Matt Parcell

10. George King

11. Frankie Halton

12. Kane Linnett

13. Elliot Minchella

14. Jez Litten

15. Rhys Kennedy

16. James Batchelor

17. Matty Storton

19. Will Dagger

20. Mikey Lewis

22. Dean Hadley

23. Louis Senior

26. Sam Luckley

Wigan Warriors’ 21-man squad:

1 Jai Field

2 Bevan French

3 Toby King

4 Jake Wardle

5 Liam Marshall

6 Cade Cust

7 Harry Smith

8 Brad Singleton

9 Sam Powell

10 Liam Byrne

11 Willie Isa

12 Liam Farrell

13 Morgan Smithies

14 Mike Cooper

15 Kaide Ellis

16 Ethan Havard

17 Kai Pearce-Paul

19 Joe Shorrocks

20 Patrick Mago

22 Brad O’Neill

23 Abbas Miski