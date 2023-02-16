Hull KR and Wigan Warriors could have eight debutants between them as Willie Peters and Matt Peet name squads for Channel 4 clash

Hull KR will go up against the Wigan Warriors on Saturday afternoon in Channel 4’s first live Super League game of 2023.
Whilst the Warriors have Matt Peet at the helm following a superb 2022, Rovers will have a new man in the dugout in the shape of Willie Peters.
Hull KR could have as many as six debuts in their rematch against the Warriors with NRL imports, Tom Opacic, Sauaso Sue and Rhys Kennedy named alongside the Robins’ Super League signings, Sam Luckley, Louis Senior and James Batchelor.
The Robins’ halfback, Jordan Abdull will look to make his first Super League start since last April after suffering a quad injury late in the side’s Challenge Cup Semi-final defeat to Huddersfield and missing the rest of 2022.
New additions Toby King and Jake Wardle are in line to make their Super League debut for Wigan, with a fully fit squad at Matt Peet’s disposal, with the exceptions of Ryan Hampshire and Iain Thornley who are injured.
Hull KR’s 21-man squad:
1. Lachlan Coote
2. Ethan Ryan
3. Tom Opacic
4. Shaun Kenny-Dowall
5. Ryan Hall
7. Jordan Abdull
8. Sauaso Sue
9. Matt Parcell
10. George King
11. Frankie Halton
12. Kane Linnett
13. Elliot Minchella
14. Jez Litten
15. Rhys Kennedy
16. James Batchelor
17. Matty Storton
19. Will Dagger
20. Mikey Lewis
22. Dean Hadley
23. Louis Senior
26. Sam Luckley
Wigan Warriors’ 21-man squad:
1 Jai Field
2 Bevan French
3 Toby King
4 Jake Wardle
5 Liam Marshall
6 Cade Cust
7 Harry Smith
8 Brad Singleton
9 Sam Powell
10 Liam Byrne
11 Willie Isa
12 Liam Farrell
13 Morgan Smithies
14 Mike Cooper
15 Kaide Ellis
16 Ethan Havard
17 Kai Pearce-Paul
19 Joe Shorrocks
20 Patrick Mago
22 Brad O’Neill
23 Abbas Miski