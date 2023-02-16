Warrington Wolves boss Daryl Powell aiming for silverware as he believes his Super League side can ‘challenge’ St Helens

WARRINGTON WOLVES head coach Daryl Powell thinks his Super League side can ‘challenge’ four-time reigning champions St Helens in 2023.

Warrington endured a miserable 2022 season, finishing second bottom of the competition with head coach Daryl Powell overseeing a major recruitment drive in the off-season.

The likes of former NRL stars Josh McGuire and Paul Vaughan have linked with Gil Dudson, Sam Kasiano and Josh Drinkwater from the Catalans Dragons ahead of a crunch year for the Wolves.

On those new signings, Powell has hailed their influence already.

“They’ve been class, they’ve got a depth of experience and some real physicality as players and they are great people as well,” Powell told League Express.

“They’ve brought all aspects of people and players together and toughness along with how well they embed themselves in the club. They tick all the boxes.”

In terms of goals on the field in 2023, Powell has reiterated his desire to win things, believing he now has the squad that can challenge Saints in their quest for five Grand Final successes in a row.

“Silverware has always been the goal, people always ask me what do you start the year with? I want to win everything, same at Castleford, same at Featherstone and same when I was at Leeds,” Powell continued.

“I don’t go into a game of tiddlywinks thinking I’m going to come second. I want to win everything.

“Have we got a squad that can do it? I think we have, will there be a number of challenges? Of course there will, 100%.

“St Helens will be a real challenge. I think we’ve got the team that can challenge St Helens but a number of other teams will have a say in that too.”

Warrington kick off their Super League season at home to the Leeds Rhinos next Thursday, live in front of the Sky Sports cameras.