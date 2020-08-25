Hull KR begin search for new owners

Hull KR have commenced their search for new ownership after Neil Hudgell put the club up for sale.

Hudgell announced on Monday he would be stepping down from his role as chairman and plans to stand down in December.

As a result, CEO Mike Smith, who planned to step down in May, has confirmed he will remain at the club until new ownership is found.

Smith said: “As you may be aware, prior to the pandemic, it was my intention to step down as CEO in May.

“However, I will remain in position as CEO of the club until a new owner or consortium is found. Everyone at the club will continue to work tirelessly to take us forward. Whilst the financial picture of 2021 remains unclear, we will continue ‘business as usual’ for 2020 with Tony Smith, our players and all our staff having the full backing of myself and Neil to represent you out on the field as best we can.”

He continued: “The search for new investors or owners begins now.”