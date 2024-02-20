Hull KR forwards ruled out of Leeds Rhinos clash as Willie Peters gives verdict on Matt Parcell yellow card

HULL KR forwards Dean Hadley and Sam Luckley have been ruled out of Rovers’ Super League fixture against Leeds Rhinos on Thursday night.

Hadley was forced from the field against Hull FC last Thursday for a Head Injury Assessment – something which he failed.

That, inevitably rules him out of the Leeds fixture, with Sam Luckley still not available for selection.

“Dean Hadley is out who didn’t come back after his HIA. That means he can’t play this week’s game,” Peters said.

“He was fine after the game, though, he has been in good spirits and been in training and club meetings. He is doing what he needs to do to follow the protocols.

“Sam Luckley isn’t too far off but he’s not ready for this game. It was always going to be Round Three and so trying to get him back earlier was more hope than anything.

“Matty Storton will be available for selection next week.”

Peters also didn’t feel that Matt Parcell’s yellow card against Hull FC should have been anything more serious.

“I don’t think it’s a suspension. I think getting ten minutes and whatever they come up with is suitable.

“I think it’s enough, it was silly more than anything, it wasn’t reckless – it was just a bit of a facial.”

