Ex-Huddersfield Giants forward Chris McQueen set for rugby league return despite retirement

FORMER Huddersfield Giants forward Chris McQueen is set to return to rugby league despite retiring at the end of the 2023 Super League season.

McQueen had spent four seasons at the John Smith’s Stadium, registering 33 tries in 75 appearances before hanging up his boots following the culmination of the 2023 season.

However, he will now lace his boots up for American Rugby League side Brooklyn Kings with McQueen being named to take part in the NRL Vegas 9s competition.

The tournament, which is run by the NRL, will be played on March 2 with NRL Premiership winner McQueen set for a new venture.

The Kings posted on Instagram: “The big announcement is finally here! A huge coup for the Kings and Rugby League in America as @mcqueen_1070 joins our squad for the Vegas 9s!

“The most decorated and high profile player to play in a US competition will be joining us and we can’t wait to see him in blue and gold! Welcome aboard Chris!”

Of course, the 9s tournament will be played ahead of the NRL double-header being played at Allegiant Stadium, with McQueen a big fan of taking games over to the United States.

“I think the whole Vegas thing is great for the game,” McQueen said, per NRL.com.

“As rugby league players, we have been talking for years – and you keep hearing stories coming out of the US – about the competition starting and that sort of thing.

“A couple of years ago, there were a few teams popping up on social media and they were talking about a competition.

“I followed a couple of the teams but I remember seeing that the competition got delayed and it doesn’t seem like it eventuated.”

