Hull KR hit by suspension following Grade D Head Contact charge

HULL KR have been hit with a two-match penalty notice for Corey Hall following the Disciplinary Match Review Panel’s findings this afternoon.

Hall was taking part in Rovers’ reserves game fixture last weekend but will now have to sit out for the next two games after being charged with Grade D Head Contact and a £25 fine.

The centre had been included in Willie Peters’ 21-man squad to take on Huddersfield Giants this weekend, but, of course, he will now play no part.

Following the latest round of Reserves fixtures and the Betfred Challenge Cup, the Match Review Panel have issued the following sanctions:

Corey Hall (Hull KR) – Grade D Head Contact – 2 Match Penalty Notice and a £25 Fine

Leo Tennison (Hull KR) – Grade B Dangerous Contact – £25 Fine

Zack Gardner (Warrington Wolves) – Grade B Head Contact – £25 Fine

Matt Fletcher (Swinton Lions) – Grade B Dangerous Contact – £125 Fine

Davey Burns (York Acorn) – Grade C Dangerous Contact – 1 Match Penalty Notice

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

Click here to listen to our new League Express Podcast.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.