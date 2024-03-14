Ex-Super League star John Bateman blasts rugby league players involved in lawsuit

FORMER Super League star John Bateman has slammed those rugby league players involved in the lawsuit against the Rugby Football League.

It was revealed earlier in the week by Rugby League Live that the number of former rugby league players involved in the lawsuit – which claims that the sport was negligent in taking reasonable action to protect them from serious brain injuries – has risen to 160.

The lawsuit is currently going through the courts as the governing body defends itself against such claims, but the issue has divided the rugby league fraternity.

A number of former players themselves have spoken up against the lawsuit with current stars also taking to social media to air their opinions.

One of those is former Wigan Warriors and Bradford Bulls star John Bateman, who now plies his trade with the Wests Tigers down in the NRL.

He took to X to explain his displeasure at the 160 players involved in the lawsuit, saying: “160 former players who knew what they signed up for when they started playing.

“Took every penny they could while playing, now taking action against rugby football league because they haven’t got a penny of that left. Come on man!!!”

Former Super League forward Danny Sculthorpe has also been outspoken on the issue, previously telling League Express that he is set for an operation on a brain tumour, but that it wasn’t anything to do with playing the sport.

“It wasn’t anything to do with head knocks or these claims that some people are making against rugby league. I think it’s disgusting what they are doing,” Sculthorpe said.

“Even if my problems were from rugby league, I wouldn’t put a claim in anyway because it’s made me the person that I am today and I think it’s so wrong what they are doing just to make a few quid.”

