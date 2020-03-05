Hull KR hopeful of ‘positive recovery’ for Crooks after it was revealed he does not initially require neck surgery

Hull KR have revealed that they are hopeful Ben Crooks will make a ‘positive recovery’ from a neck injury after it was announced that he does not initially require neck surgery.

The Robins will check on Crooks further in the next fortnight, after he complained of neck pain following their defeat to Castleford Tigers last week. It has been determined Crooks has an injury to a disc in his neck, but if it is deemed he does not need surgery in two weeks’ time, he will be missing for just two months.

However, should Super League’s top try-scorer need surgery, he could miss up to six months of action. However, the Robins said in a statement that they and Crooks are now ‘hopeful’ he will recover.

Crooks has started the new season in impressive fashion for Tony Smith’s side, topping the competition’s scoring charts with seven tries already. The club have said they will update their fans on the next stage of Crooks’ recovery in due course.