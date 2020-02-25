Hull KR lose three more pack members ahead of Cas clash

Hull KR could hand out three debuts in Thursday’s clash with Castleford.

New signings Ethan Ryan, Nick Rawsthorne and Matty Gee have all been named in the 21-man squad to take on the Tigers.

They replace Harvey Livett, Robbie Mulhern and Matt Parcell, who all picked up injuries against Huddersfield last week, leaving Tony Smith’s pack further exposed.

Castleford have made just one change, with Adam Milner recovering from injury to be in contention, he replaced youngster Lewis Peachey.

Rovers: Crooks, Kenny-Dowall, Linnett, Minikin, Hadley, Garbutt, Lawler, Murray, Trout, Litten, Dagger, Lewis, Harrison, Rawsthorne, Ryan, Keyes, Gee, Maher, Minchella, Storton, Brierley

Tigers: Rankin, Olpherts, Mata’utia, Shenton, Trueman, Richardson, Watts, McShane, Millington, Holmes, McMeeken, Milner, Massey, Sene-Lefao, Griffin, Blair, Smith, Clare, O’Neill, Hepi, Turner.