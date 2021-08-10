Hull KR sign Keighley prospect PLT

HULL KR have dipped into the lower leagues once again to sign highly-rated teenage fullback Phoenix Laulu-Togaga’e from Keighley.

The 18-year-old is the son of former Sheffield, Toronto, Halifax, Castleford, Newcastle and Samoa international fullback Quentin Laulu-Togaga’e, with the two playing alongside each other for the Cougars this season.

Phoenix Laulu-Togaga’e, who joined Keighley after a spell in the Academy at top rugby union club Leicester, has agreed a Hull KR contract until 2023, but will be loaned back to the Cougars for the remainder of this season.

At Rovers, he is set to understudy Lachlan Coote, who will move from St Helens at the end of the season on a two-year contract.

Rovers have already recruited Ireland international secondrow Frankie Halton, 25, and prop Tom Garratt, 26, from Championship clubs Featherstone and Dewsbury respectively, both on deals to 2023 which start next season.

