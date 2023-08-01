Hull KR swoop for Super League trio

HULL KR have swooped for three players to boost their Super League squad ahead of a tough run-in.

A strong prop, Luke Thomas joins the Robins’ having made 6 appearances so far for Warrington Wolves alongside fellow forward, Issac Shaw who rejoined Wakefield Trinity earlier this season.

The young pair will bolster KR’s engine room while young Catalans Dragons’ utility back, César Rogué completes the trio of incoming faces.

Speaking on the incoming Thomas, Shaw and Rogué, Hull KR Head Coach, Willie Peters said: ‘We’re thankful to all three clubs for the opportunity to bring in these players this week.

‘The two front-rowers, Isaac (Shaw) and Luke (Thomas) are certainly effort-based players. They compete hard and that’s the players we’re looking for this week.’

‘César (Rogué) is coming over from Catalans and he can play halfback and hooker. He’s a competitive player with Super League experience. All three players are handy pick-ups ahead of this weekend as we’ve got players with knocks that would be a risk to play. We know Issac, Luke and César will compete hard for us on Friday.’