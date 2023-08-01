Hull KR boss Willie Peters confirms three injury blows as six players set to debut against Wigan Warriors

HULL KR head coach Willie Peters has confirmed that six players are in line to make their competitive debuts for the East Yorkshire club for this weekend’s fixture against Wigan Warriors on Friday night.

It follows KR’s 34-16 win over Castleford Tigers last weekend which saw Tom Opacic and Elliot Minchella leave the field early.

Now Peters has revealed that neither players will be in lining up on Friday.

“Tom’s injury is causing him a bit of grief and he pulled up pretty sore which is why we pulled him off. He won’t play this week,” Peters said.

“It’s ongoing with Minnie (Elliot Minchella), he won’t play this week and will be ok for the week after, but Dean (Hadley) will play this week. He needs to play and the game against Wigan will be perfect for him.”

Peters has confirmed that six players are in line to make their debuts, including three signings and three young players.

“We are bringing in some players in this weekend to help with the bumps and bruises we have got. The two props are effort based players and they compete hard which is what we need.

“Cesar is a half and hooker and is probably the most experienced out of the three so I am looking forward to seeing how they are doing.

“We will definitely go with some youth because we have got a lot of guys carrying a lot of things. There are guys in key positions that have played long minutes, we need to look at our halves to see who is available there in terms of their bodies and mentality.

“We will be going with a team that will compete hard but naturally we want to be smart, not pushing players that are carrying niggles and injuries

“Leo Tennison, Louix Gorman and Lennie Ellis will make their debuts and Brad Schneider won’t play. He has a back injury and couldn’t goal kick against Castleford.”