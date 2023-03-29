Hull KR vs Leeds Rhinos: Team news, injuries and TV channel as Mikolaj Oledzki and James Bentley set for return

HULL KR take on Leeds Rhinos this Friday night at Craven Park, with the game being broadcast live on Sky Sports.

Willie Peters’ side curbed their losing run last week with an emphatic victory over Wakefield Trinity with the likes of Tom Opacic and Mikey Lewis enjoying themselves.

Leeds, meanwhile, were also buoyant after a brilliant comeback win over the Catalans Dragons. The Rhinos registered 24 unanswered second-half points to come back from 22-8 down and win 32-22.

Team news and injuries

KR will be without Tom Opacic but Ryan Hall could play despite suffering an injury in the same win over Wakefield. However, Jordan Abdull, Frankie Halton and Dean Hadley could be back after they sat out last week’s game due to concussion protocol.

Leeds didn’t suffer on the injury front against Catalans last week, whilst Harry Newman will also be ok to play after he was just fined by the Disciplinary Match Review Panel for dissent. Mikolaj Oledzki could be back from injury after missing the entirety of the 2023 season so far. James Bentley also returns from his one-match ban

Hull KR’s 21-man squad

1 Lachlan Coote

2 Ethan Ryan

5 Ryan Hall

7 Jordan Abdull

8 Sauaso Sue

9 Matt Parcell

10 George King

11 Frankie Halton

12 Kane Linnett

13 Elliot Minchella

14 Jez Litten

15 Rhys Kennedy

16 James Batchelor

17 Matty Storton

20 Mikey Lewis

21 Rowan Milnes

22 Dean Hadley

23 Louis Senior

24 Sam Wood

25 Luis Johnson

26 Sam Luckley

Leeds Rhinos’ 21-man squad

1 Richie Myler

2 David Fusitu’a

3 Harry Newman

4 Nene MacDonald

6 Blake Austin

7 Aidan Sezer

8 Mikolaj Oledzki

10 Zane Tetevano

11 James Bentley

12 Rhyse Martin

13 Cameron Smith

14 Jarrod O’Connor

15 Sam Lisone

16 Derrell Olpherts

17 Justin Sangare

18 Tom Holroyd

19 James McDonnell

21 Luke Hooley

22 Sam Walters

24 Luis Roberts

26 Corey Johnson

TV channel

The game will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Arena from 7.30pm with kick-off at 8pm.