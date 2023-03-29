Hull KR vs Leeds Rhinos: Team news, injuries and TV channel as Mikolaj Oledzki and James Bentley set for return

HULL KR take on Leeds Rhinos this Friday night at Craven Park, with the game being broadcast live on Sky Sports.
Willie Peters’ side curbed their losing run last week with an emphatic victory over Wakefield Trinity with the likes of Tom Opacic and Mikey Lewis enjoying themselves.
Leeds, meanwhile, were also buoyant after a brilliant comeback win over the Catalans Dragons. The Rhinos registered 24 unanswered second-half points to come back from 22-8 down and win 32-22.
Team news and injuries
KR will be without Tom Opacic but Ryan Hall could play despite suffering an injury in the same win over Wakefield. However, Jordan Abdull, Frankie Halton and Dean Hadley could be back after they sat out last week’s game due to concussion protocol.
Leeds didn’t suffer on the injury front against Catalans last week, whilst Harry Newman will also be ok to play after he was just fined by the Disciplinary Match Review Panel for dissent. Mikolaj Oledzki could be back from injury after missing the entirety of the 2023 season so far. James Bentley also returns from his one-match ban
Hull KR’s 21-man squad
1 Lachlan Coote
2 Ethan Ryan
5 Ryan Hall
7 Jordan Abdull
8 Sauaso Sue
9 Matt Parcell
10 George King
11 Frankie Halton
12 Kane Linnett
13 Elliot Minchella
14 Jez Litten
15 Rhys Kennedy
16 James Batchelor
17 Matty Storton
20 Mikey Lewis
21 Rowan Milnes
22 Dean Hadley
23 Louis Senior
24 Sam Wood
25 Luis Johnson
26 Sam Luckley
Leeds Rhinos’ 21-man squad
1 Richie Myler
2 David Fusitu’a
3 Harry Newman
4 Nene MacDonald
6 Blake Austin
7 Aidan Sezer
8 Mikolaj Oledzki
10 Zane Tetevano
11 James Bentley
12 Rhyse Martin
13 Cameron Smith
14 Jarrod O’Connor
15 Sam Lisone
16 Derrell Olpherts
17 Justin Sangare
18 Tom Holroyd
19 James McDonnell
21 Luke Hooley
22 Sam Walters
24 Luis Roberts
26 Corey Johnson
TV channel
The game will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Arena from 7.30pm with kick-off at 8pm.