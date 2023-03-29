St Helens vs Wakefield Trinity: Team news and injuries

ST HELENS take on winless Wakefield Trinity at the Totally Wicked Stadium on Friday night.

Saints themselves have been inconsistent so far in Super League 2023 with three wins from five games, including a 14-12 nailbiter over Huddersfield Giants last week.

Wakefield, meanwhile, are yet to win a game – and it didn’t ever look like last week would have been their first two points either as Hull KR ran out 34-6 victors.

Team news and injuries

Saints will have Mark Percival back in the fold, but Agnatius Paasi could miss out with a knee injury. That could pave the way for George Delaney or McKenzie Buckley to get their first Super League minutes of 2023. Jake Wingfield and Sione Mata’utia also miss out, but Morgan Knowles returns from suspension.

Wakefield could have Will Dagger available for his first appearance in Trinity colours following his swap deal with Hull KR for Corey Hall. Kevin Proctor is also in for Renouf Atoni.

St Helens’ 21-man squad

1 Jack Welsby

2 Tommy Makinson

3 Will Hopoate

4 Mark Percival

5 Jon Bennison

6 Jonny Lomax

7 Lewis Dodd

8 Alex Walmsley

9 James Roby

10 Matty Lees

13 Morgan Knowles

14 Joey Lussick

15 LMS

16 Curtis Sironen

17 Agnatius Paasi

19 James Bell

22 Sam Royle

23 Konrad Hurrell

25 Tee Ritson

30 George Delaney

33 McKenzie Buckley

Wakefield Trinity’s 21-man squad

2 Jorge Taufua

4 Reece Lyne

7 Mason Lino

8 Eddie Battye

10 Jai Whitbread

11 Matty Ashurst

13 Jay Pitts

14 Jordy Crowther

15 Liam Kay

18 Lee Kershaw

19 Kevin Proctor

20 Morgan Smith

21 Samisoni Langi

22 Rob Butler

24 Harry Bowes

25 Sam Eseh

27 Robbie Butterworth

30 Oliver Pratt

32 Tom Forber

33 Will Dagger