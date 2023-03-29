St Helens vs Wakefield Trinity: Team news and injuries

ST HELENS take on winless Wakefield Trinity at the Totally Wicked Stadium on Friday night.
Saints themselves have been inconsistent so far in Super League 2023 with three wins from five games, including a 14-12 nailbiter over Huddersfield Giants last week.
Wakefield, meanwhile, are yet to win a game – and it didn’t ever look like last week would have been their first two points either as Hull KR ran out 34-6 victors.
Team news and injuries
Saints will have Mark Percival back in the fold, but Agnatius Paasi could miss out with a knee injury. That could pave the way for George Delaney or McKenzie Buckley to get their first Super League minutes of 2023. Jake Wingfield and Sione Mata’utia also miss out, but Morgan Knowles returns from suspension.
Wakefield could have Will Dagger available for his first appearance in Trinity colours following his swap deal with Hull KR for Corey Hall. Kevin Proctor is also in for Renouf Atoni.
St Helens’ 21-man squad
1 Jack Welsby
2 Tommy Makinson
3 Will Hopoate
4 Mark Percival
5 Jon Bennison
6 Jonny Lomax
7 Lewis Dodd
8 Alex Walmsley
9 James Roby
10 Matty Lees
13 Morgan Knowles
14 Joey Lussick
15 LMS
16 Curtis Sironen
17 Agnatius Paasi
19 James Bell
22 Sam Royle
23 Konrad Hurrell
25 Tee Ritson
30 George Delaney
33 McKenzie Buckley
Wakefield Trinity’s 21-man squad
2 Jorge Taufua
4 Reece Lyne
7 Mason Lino
8 Eddie Battye
10 Jai Whitbread
11 Matty Ashurst
13 Jay Pitts
14 Jordy Crowther
15 Liam Kay
18 Lee Kershaw
19 Kevin Proctor
20 Morgan Smith
21 Samisoni Langi
22 Rob Butler
24 Harry Bowes
25 Sam Eseh
27 Robbie Butterworth
30 Oliver Pratt
32 Tom Forber
33 Will Dagger