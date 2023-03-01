Hull KR vs Leigh Leopards: Team news and injuries with latest on Lachlan Coote and Edwin Ipape

HULL KR take on Leigh Leopards on Friday night at Craven Park.

Rovers fans will be hoping it is business as usual from their chargers following two superb wins over Wigan Warriors and Salford Red Devils in their opening two rounds.

Meanwhile, Leigh have yet to post a win on the board despite coming close against Salford and Catalans Dragons.

Team news

Lachlan Coote returns for Hull KR though what that means for in-form fullback Will Dagger remains to be seen. Ryan Hall and Rhys Kennedy also return for Willie Peters’ side. Dean Hadley, Louis Senior and Phoenix Laulu-Togaga’e drop out of the 21-man squad from last week.

Edwin Ipape returns for Leigh following a niggle whilst there is also a place for new signing Joe Shorrocks who has joined from Wigan on a short-term loan deal.

Hull KR’s 21-man squad:

2 Ethan Ryan

3 Tom Opacic

4 Shaun Kenny-Dowall

5 Ryan Hall

7 Jordan Abdull

8 Jesse Sue

9 Matt Parcell

10 George King

11 Frankie Halton

12 Kane Linnett

13 Elliot Minchella

14 Jez Litten

15 Rhys Kennedy

16 James Batchelor

18 Jimmy Keinhorst

19 Will Dagger

20 Mikey Lewis

21 Rowan Milnes

24 Sam Wood

25 Luis Johnson

26 Sam Luckley

Leigh Leopards

1 Zak Hardaker

2 Tom Briscoe

3 Ed Chamberlain

4 Ricky Leutele

5 Josh Charnley

6 Joe Mellor

7 Lachlan Lam

8 Tom Amone

9 Edwin Ipape

10 Robbie Mulhern

11 Joe Wardle

12 Jack Hughes

13 John Asiata

14 Ben Nakubuwai

15 Ben Reynolds

17 Gareth O’Brien

18 Matt Davis

23 Jacob Gannon

24 Kai O’Donnell

27 Ava Seumanufagai

28 Joe Shorrocks