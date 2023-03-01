Hull KR vs Leigh Leopards: Team news and injuries with latest on Lachlan Coote and Edwin Ipape

HULL KR take on Leigh Leopards on Friday night at Craven Park.
Rovers fans will be hoping it is business as usual from their chargers following two superb wins over Wigan Warriors and Salford Red Devils in their opening two rounds.
Meanwhile, Leigh have yet to post a win on the board despite coming close against Salford and Catalans Dragons.
Team news
Lachlan Coote returns for Hull KR though what that means for in-form fullback Will Dagger remains to be seen. Ryan Hall and Rhys Kennedy also return for Willie Peters’ side. Dean Hadley, Louis Senior and Phoenix Laulu-Togaga’e drop out of the 21-man squad from last week.
Edwin Ipape returns for Leigh following a niggle whilst there is also a place for new signing Joe Shorrocks who has joined from Wigan on a short-term loan deal.
Hull KR’s 21-man squad:
2 Ethan Ryan
3 Tom Opacic
4 Shaun Kenny-Dowall
5 Ryan Hall
7 Jordan Abdull
8 Jesse Sue
9 Matt Parcell
10 George King
11 Frankie Halton
12 Kane Linnett
13 Elliot Minchella
14 Jez Litten
15 Rhys Kennedy
16 James Batchelor
18 Jimmy Keinhorst
19 Will Dagger
20 Mikey Lewis
21 Rowan Milnes
24 Sam Wood
25 Luis Johnson
26 Sam Luckley
Leigh Leopards
1 Zak Hardaker
2 Tom Briscoe
3 Ed Chamberlain
4 Ricky Leutele
5 Josh Charnley
6 Joe Mellor
7 Lachlan Lam
8 Tom Amone
9 Edwin Ipape
10 Robbie Mulhern
11 Joe Wardle
12 Jack Hughes
13 John Asiata
14 Ben Nakubuwai
15 Ben Reynolds
17 Gareth O’Brien
18 Matt Davis
23 Jacob Gannon
24 Kai O’Donnell
27 Ava Seumanufagai
28 Joe Shorrocks