Jack Broadbent will be playing for Castleford against Wigan says Lee Radford as he gives update on Jake Mamo and Greg Eden issues

CASTLEFORD TIGERS star Jack Broadbent will be playing for Castleford Tigers this Friday night against the Wigan Warriors.

The former Leeds Rhinos man was not included in Lee Radford’s original 21-man squad, but Radford confirmed that this was an error and that Broadbent will be playing.

However, Jake Mamo will be out with a back issue whilst Greg Eden isn’t too far away from returning from a calf problem.

“There maybe will be a couple of changes, but I won’t envisage too many. There are a couple of niggles and we will give everyone the longest time as possible,” Radford said.

“I think in pre-season, you don’t lose many games or points but people can put their best foot forward in pre-season and that’s all you can ask.

“We had a lot of the squad do that so there was plenty of dilemmas for round one and when you don’t aim up for round one then those fellas that missed out were rightly due an opportunity.

“It is up to the individual in contention to keep hold of the shirt for as long as you can.

“Jake Mamo is struggling so he is one that would have been touch and go for the weekend.

“It was a back spasm during the game, he was struggling with his knee earlier in the week and he came through flying with that. He’s looking like the terminator at the minute he cant really turn his body. Sleep and recovery is big for him.

“Greg is closer than he was, he’s had a couple of weeks with the squad and he is fit and firing to go.

“Last pre-season we didn’t see him until well after December whereas this time round he was with us right up until Christmas and then we lost him with the same niggling injury. It is neural pain in his calf.”

Radford has also revealed that those senior members of the squad who were dropped last week – Nathan Massey, Joe Westerman, Suaia Matagi and Mahe Fonua – are in contention

“They will be in contention, we’ve not finalised the 18 yet.

“Mahe trained with Halifax on Thursday and was going to play Monday, but obviously with Jake Mamo being a doubt we had to carry a back as 18th man.”