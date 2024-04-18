Hull KR’s Ben Reynolds banned whilst playing for Featherstone Rovers as Toulouse Olympique man also suspended

HULL KR’S Ben Reynolds has been banned for two games after being slapped with a Grade C Foul and Abusive Language towards the Match Official whilst on dual-registration with Featherstone Rovers.

Rovers thrashed Doncaster 46-4 in last weekend’s Championship clash at the Eco-Power Stadium, but Reynolds was sinbinned for dissent early on in that clash.

Now the halfback, who joined Hull KR earlier this year from Featherstone before returning to the latter on dual-registration last week, will sit out the next two games.

Following the latest rounds of Betfred Women’s Challenge Cup, Betfred Championship, and Reserves and Academy fixtures, the Match Review Panel have issued the following sanctions:

Archie Gray (Hull KR) – Grade B Dangerous Contact – £25 Fine

Robin Brochon (Toulouse Olympique) – Grade C Head Contact – 1 Match Penalty Notice

Dec Patton (Swinton Lions) – Grade B Disputes Decision – £125 Fine

Jessica Harrap (Huddersfield Giants) – Grade B Dangerous Contact – £50 Fine

Chantelle Crowl (St Helens) – Grade C Dangerous Contact – 1 Match Penalty Notice

Beth Armstrong (Huddersfield Giants) – Grade D Dangerous Contact – 2 Match Penalty Notice and a £50 Fine

Keira Bennett (Leeds Rhinos) – Grade C Head Contact – 1 Match Penalty Notice

Ben Reynolds (Featherstone Rovers) – Grade C Foul and Abusive Language towards the Match Official – 2 Match Penalty Notice (Higher end of the Charge Grade).

