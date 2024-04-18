Castleford Tigers given crazy odds ahead of Super League tie with Wigan Warriors

CASTLEFORD TIGERS have been given odds of 33/1 by Skybet to beat Wigan Warriors in tomorrow night’s Super League clash at the DW Stadium.

The same bookies have given Wigan incredible odds of 1/200 to overcome the Tigers, meaning that if someone placed a £200 bet, they would receive just £1 back.

Meanwhile, Castleford have been given a handicap start of 40 points – a figure rarely seen before in Super League history.

That handicap is proof of where both sides currently sit in terms of form and ability with the Warriors thrashing the Tigers last week in the Challenge Cup quarter-final with a 60-6 scoreline.

Meanwhile, Wigan have also won five out of six league games to sit in third in the Super League table. Castleford, of course, have not enjoyed much success in 2024 with Craig Lingard’s side currently third bottom with just one win from seven fixtures (Wigan have played one less game due to the World Club Challenge).

For the battered and bruised Castleford side, who have the likes of Joe Westerman, Paul McShane, Jason Qareqare and George Lawler out with injury with the casualty list going well past double figures, it appears to be damage limitation at the DW Stadium tomorrow night.

For Wigan, it’s a chance to continue to exert their dominance in Super League and send a message to the rest of the competition that they are here to stay at the top for a long time yet.

