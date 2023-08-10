Hull KR’s instant hit Brad Schneider keen to shine in Challenge Cup Final

BRAD SCHNEIDER’S first four weeks in the UK have been busy, settling into a new city and a new club, and scoring back-to-back match-winning field goals.

His fifth week is unlikely to be any quieter, because the 22-year-old will be preparing to play in a Challenge Cup Final.

It’s a remarkable tale for the young Aussie halfback, who could not have imagined the start he’d make at Hull KR after agreeing a short-notice, short-term move from Canberra Raiders.

Brought to Super League to fill the significant hole left by their injured talisman Jordan Abdull, Schneider has won all three matches he has played in to date, the first two with his own boot at Headingley, against Leeds Rhinos in Super League and then Wigan Warriors in the Challenge Cup semi-finals.

“I’d never had to kick a field goal in my career before then!” he reveals.

“I’m the halfback and it’s part of the job to do that, so I don’t mind that. I’ve always practised a fair bit, and after my first game I practised because I wasn’t too happy with how I hit the ball the first time (missing the first effort).

“I had to do it again that week (against Wigan) and I’ve never hit it that sweet. As soon as I hit the ball, I knew it felt pretty good.

“I looked up and it was going dead straight. I knew straight sway. There was a couple of seconds delay, and then just hearing the atmosphere, it was such a great feeling, with all the boys getting around me.”

Schneider’s skills go far beyond one-pointers, however, with the youngster taking pride on his general kicking game and the organisational skills he felt he could provide the Robins.

‘They were just looking for someone to come in and bring a bit of direction to the team,” he said.

“I’ve come here trying to be a bit of a voice and direct the team around. That’s what I’ve been focusing on and what they wanted.

“I think my kicking game is a big strength. A lot of games are won now by the kicking game and the best teams’ halfbacks have the best kicking games in the comp.

“I try to focus my game on my kicking game, and my organising, but I’m trying to work on my running game as well, as another threat.”

Schneider’s heroics put Hull KR into their eighth Challenge Cup Final, although the club its seeking only its second ever triumph.

Schneider admits he was completely unaware of the competition and its significance until moving from Australia, but he knows all about it now.

“I actually never knew about it, growing up. It’s only when I signed here, I realised what it’s all about,” he said.

“You see the passion of people who have been here a while, the coaching staff and the club staff, how much a Challenge Cup Final means to them.

“It’s starting to sink in how special it is and how often they come around, which isn’t too often. So you’ve got to make the most of them when they do.

“I’ve only been here a few weeks and for me to get an opportunity to play a part in it is pretty special.”

