St Helens Paul Wellens “surprised” about timing of investigation into comments on RFL made in wake of John Asiata tackle fallout

ST HELENS head coach Paul Wellens is “surprised” about the timing of the investigation into his comments made on the RFL following his side’s Challenge Cup semi-final loss to Leigh Leopards last month.

Wellens accused the RFL of “failing to protect its players” after Agnatius Paasi, Alex Walmsley, Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook and Morgan Knowles were injured following heavy tackles by Leigh’s John Asiata.

However, with time passing, there wasn’t any news that the Saints boss would be referred to the RFL’s compliance department.

In the wake of Salford Red Devils head coach Paul Rowley’s comments against Saints last weekend, however, where Rowley labelled referee Jack Smith “a disgrace”, both men will now be investigated.

That being said, Wellens isn’t surprised by the referral, but he is about the timing of it.

“I’m not surprised, but I’m surprised around the timing. I said what I said over two weeks ago, so it’s taken a bit of time but there are obviously reasons for it,” Wellens said.

“It doesn’t detract me from what I said, I carefully thought about what I said and I believe in what I said.

“I will leave that with the compliance department and if any charges are filed and I need to stand before anybody, I’m more than happy to do that.”

In terms of Wellens’ comments inspiring some kind of recognition about the need for change, the Saints boss explains there has been some.

“I think there is some recognition that some of the tackling technique used within the game needs to be looked at for the benefit of player safety.

“I feel there has been progress made there, it doesn’t help us as we have two players missing for long periods. I don’t want to go over old ground.”