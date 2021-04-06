Hull KR’s Minchella out for the season

HULL KR forward Elliot Minchella has been ruled out for the remainder of the season.



The former Leeds, Sheffield and Bradford player sustained a knee injury during Thursday’s Super League defeat by St Helens.

Rovers have confirmed the 25-year-old suffered anterior cruciate ligament damage.

“I feel for him,” said coach Tony Smith, whose side host Castleford in the third round of the Challenge Cup on Friday.

“Nobody likes to see those sort of injuries but anyone who has a decent career has a point where they have a fairly substantial injury.

“He’ll get through this and have a tremendous career, I’ve no doubt about that.”

Minchella’s fellow forwards Korbin Sims and Matty Storton were both forced off during the 25-0 defeat by Saints because of head injuries.

To keep up to date with all the latest news throughout the game, be sure to get a copy of League Express, out every Monday, either from the shops or by subscription.