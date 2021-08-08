Hull make Giant signing

Hull FC have confirmed the long-rumoured signing of Huddersfield winger Darnell McIntosh, who has agreed a three-year deal starting next season, and the club has agreed a contract extension to 2023 with loose-forward Joe Cator.

McIntosh, 24, who can also play a fullback or centre, is recovering from an Achilles tendon injury, which was sustained during his current club’s 17-10 Super League defeat by Hull in June.

He came through the Scholarship and Academy system at his hometown team, making his first-team debut in 2017, and is closing in on 50 career tries.

“At this point in my career, I feel like it’s a great move for me,” said McIntosh, who had loan spells at Oldham in both 2016 and 2017.

“I know there is a lot of hard work ahead to get the rewards I’m hoping for, but I’m determined to repay the faith the club have put in me.”

McIntosh, who will help replace Castleford-bound Bureta Faraimo, turned down the chance to stay at Huddersfield.

“I had a few options, with staying at Huddersfield being one of them – it wasn’t an easy decision to leave the club after so long, but having explored my options and weighed everything up, this felt like the right and natural fit for me.

“I came away from my meetings with (coach) Brett Hodgson feeling really comfortable and excited for the challenge ahead.”

England Knights international Cator, 23, started out at Hull KR and had a season at Leigh before joining Hull ahead of last season.

After Covid issues at Hull forced the postponement of their Super League game at Warrington, Hodgson’s side are next due in action against Catalans in France on Friday.

