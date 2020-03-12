Hull part company with Lee Radford minutes after defeat to Warrington

Hull FC have parted company with Lee Radford after seven years in charge – with owner Adam Pearson announcing his dismissal live on TV just minutes after they were beaten by Warrington.

Radford has become the first Super League coach to lose his job in 2020, after the Black and Whites were hammered 38-4 by the Wolves in a thoroughly miserable performance.

But the manner of Radford’s dismissal is arguably most surprising, with Pearson going live on Sky Sports immediately after full-time to confirm that they have parted company.

He said: “Lee and I have decided to call it a day tonight. It was a decision that didn’t rest easily with me but I don’t think that we’re going in the right direction at the minute. We’ve decided to go our separate ways. I’d just like to place on record the unbelievable job he’s done. He’s a stand-up, loyal guy who works tremendously hard and he’s put his life into this club for seven years. We’re going to miss him.

“Lee is nobody’s fool and he realised today that certain aspects of that performance are just not acceptable. We’ve got to regroup as a club and a team and we’re all going to have to pull together. It’s not a job that has given me any pleasure whatsoever because he’s a guy of the utmost quality.”

Andy Last and Kieron Purtill will be in charge for next Thursday’s game against Huddersfield.