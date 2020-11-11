Hunslet snap up Jamaica international

Hunslet have signed experienced halfback Jy-Mel Coleman.

The 32-year-old joins the club on a one-year deal from League 1 rivals Newcastle Thunder.

The former London Skolars, York and Keighley playmaker is in contention to play for Jamaica in next year’s World Cup.

“The club’s closer to my home, as I’ve moved back to the north of England from London and am now settled in the Keighley area,” he said.

“I’m good friends with forwards Alex Rowe and Jordan Andrade, who I played with at the Skolars, and it will be great meeting up again with halfback Simon Brown, who was a team-mate when I was a junior at Hunslet Parkside.

“I’ve been impressed by Head Coach Gary Thornton throughout our talks; he has a very good name in Rugby League and I’m relishing the chance to play under him, and to helping Hunslet push for promotion from Betfred League 1.”

Thornton added:: “Jy-Mel is a vastly experienced and proven halfback at League 1 level, and he will be a great addition to our squad.

“This gives us three quality halfbacks and provides plenty of attacking options and flexibility, which suits the way we want to play.”