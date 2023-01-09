“I had a couple of clubs in Super League interested as well as union” – Huddersfield Giants’ Will Pryce reveals rival Super League interest and why he is making NRL move

WILL PRYCE is one of the biggest talents to come out of Super League in the past decade.

The Huddersfield Giants starlet will be heading for the NRL at the end of the 2023 Super League season after signing a deal with the Newcastle Knights.

The Knights ended up winning the race but they did so following a flurry of interest in the teenager.

After bursting onto the scene at the back end of the 2021 Super League season, Pryce already had suitors from rival clubs, as well as NRL and rugby union sides.

“I remember my first year in Super League I couldn’t have been more lucky, and I played every game in the second half of the season. I played 13 games on the trot and there was a bit of hype around me,” Pryce said on the Trot The Egg In podcast.

“That’s when at the end of that season Newcastle kind of became interested in me. I was getting interest from the NRL, I remember I had a couple of clubs in Super League interested as well as union. I had a lot of attention for the right reasons.

Pryce went on to reveal just why he is making the move to the NRL, citing the growth of the Australian game as well as Newcastle’s ambitions.

“Since I’ve been young it’s always been a dream of mine to go over there,” Pryce continued. “You can see the competition over there is just growing and there are 20,000 fans at games week in, week out.

“Origin games are getting bigger, getting 80,000 at Grand Finals. I watch most NRL games, it’s just something i enjoy watching.

“I came to the back end of that first year and I was looking for a new contract at Huddersfield. I was still on my academy contract and I was saying I wanted a new contract and wanted to be settled at Huddersfield. I had a few contract offers from other teams but I turned them down.

“I don’t think the deal ever got sorted from both ends and that carried on through pre-season into the season and that’s when Newcastle came calling.

“I met up with Clint Zammit (recruitment manager) from Newcastle early on the in the year about the ambitions the club had and those matched mine.

“That’s no disrespect to Huddersfield, I said to the club that I wouldn’t leave early and that I wanted to finish my contract there and repay the club in general for what they’ve done for me. They gave me an opportunity and I will be forever be thankful for that.”