The 2023 Super League Dream Team, according to the bookies as Leeds Rhinos, St Helens and Wigan Warriors expected to dominate

EARNING a place in the Super League Dream Team is often one of the most unsung achievements a top-flight player can achieve.

It is recognition that the player has been the best in his suited position throughout a season.

And as we look forward to another Super League season, Skybet have revealed their odds on who will make the Dream Team at the end of 2023.

Fullback – Jack Welsby/Jai Field (4/1)

Both Jack Welsby and Jai Field were nominated for the Man of Steel in 2022 after stellar performances for St Helens and Wigan Warriors respectively. Field was awarded for his scintillating form last season with an inclusion in the Dream Team, but Welsby is hot on his heels for 2023 with both being given odds of 4/1. Jake Connor, Matt Dufty and Tex Hoy aren’t too far behind either at 6/1.

Wingers – Bevan French (3/1) and Tommy Makinson (4/1)

Unsurprisingly, it’s Bevan French and Tommy Makinson who are being tipped to take the Dream Team wing spots. French was actually included in 2022 after scoring 31 tries whilst Ken Sio took the other wing spot. Now Saints man Makinson is expected to partner French in the Dream Team after being given odds of 4/1. Ash Handley (6/1), Jon Bennison (8/1) and Liam Marshall (8/1) aren’t far behind.

Centres – Harry Newman (3/1) and Mark Percival (4/1)

Both Harry Newman and Mark Percival endured difficult seasons in 2022 after being hit by injuries, but Skybet have backed both to rekindle their best form to make the Dream Team centres in 2023. Tim Lafai and Shaun Kenny-Dowall took the acclaim last season, but Newman’s 3/1 and Percival’s 4/1 odds make the Leeds and Saints stars big favourites. Lafai is 8/1 to make the Dream Team in 2023, but so are Huddersfield’s Kevin Naiqama, Catalans’ Adam Keighran and Castleford’s Jake Mamo.

Halfbacks – Aidan Sezer/George Williams/Jonny Lomax (4/1)

It’s a three-horse race for the two halfback spots for the 2023 Dream Team according to Skybet and it’s Leeds, Warrington and St Helens who have their representatives included. Aidan Sezer, George Williams and Jonny Lomax have been given odds of 4/1 to be given the accolade. Interestingly, the three of them missed out to Jack Welsby and Brodie Croft in 2022, with the former now included in the fullback odds and the latter having odds of 6/1 alongside new Hull FC recruit Jake Clifford.

Props – Alex Walmsley (2/1) and Paul Vaughan (8/1)

There is little doubt that Alex Walmsley will have a big season for Saints after missing the last few months of 2022 with injury. The rampaging forward has odds of just 2/1 to make the 2023 Dream Team, whilst his companion is new Warrington signing Paul Vaughan. Vaughan made the move from Canterbury where he was regularly the side’s biggest metre maker and his reputation has clearly carried over into the UK. Leeds’ Mikolaj Oledzki isn’t far behind with odds of 10/1.

Hooker – Edwin Ipape (4/1)

It says something that a promoted player has the shortest odds of earning a place in the Dream Team, but that’s exactly the case for Leigh Leopards’ Edwin Ipape. The Papua New Guinea international enjoyed an incredible 2022 season in the Championship and now he is being backed to do the same in Super League – even in front of 5/1 James Roby and 6/1 Kruise Leeming who were phenomenal for Saints and Leeds respectively last season.

Back-row – Morgan Knowles (1/1), Liam Farrell (2/1) and James Bentley (4/1)

Both Knowles and Farrell were included in the 2022 Dream Team and have been backed by Skybet to do the same in 2023. Saints man Knowles is actually evens to be included whilst Farrell has odds of just 2/1. Leeds second-rower James Bentley is at 4/1 to be included as well. Joe Batchelor, Josh McGuire and Siosiua Taukeiaho aren’t far behind with odds of 5/1 whilst Warrington’s Matty Nicholson is 6/1.