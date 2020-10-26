Ian Watson confirms he WON’T join Hull FC

Ian Watson will not be joining Hull FC.

The Salford Red Devils head coach confirmed he will not be joining the Black and Whites after talks with the club about their head coach vacancy.

Reports emerged that Hull were moving in on Watson, who has guided Salford to back-to-back Challenge Cups.

But following their victory over St Helens, Watson confirmed he will not be moving clubs.

“They’ve been really professional, they’ve contacted the club and asked permission to speak to me,” Watson told Sky Sports.

“Myself and Adam (Pearson) have been talking over the last few days, we’ve come to the conclusion with the timing of everything; Adam has been brilliant, speaking about what’s important to him and his family, the Hull club making sure they were right going forward.

“Just the timing and everything else going on with Covid it’s probably just not right for us at this moment in time so there’ll be nothing going on further here on in.”