Ian Watson confirms surgery for Huddersfield Giants star as he reflects on drubbing of Hull FC

HUDDERSFIELD GIANTS thrashed Hull FC 50-6 this afternoon at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Ian Watson’s men were brilliant from the get-go, leading 20-6 at half-time before turning the screw in the second forty minutes.

It’s fair to say that Watson was happy with the result, saying after the game: “It was a real good team performance, I don’t think we have been far off. We are a new team finding our feet with the likes of Adam Clune and the new edges,” Watson commented.

“We’ve been slowly burning, people knocked us a bit on the back of the Hull KR performance but there were minute details in there that could have gone either way.

“Today we worked really hard for each other and that reflected in the outcome of the result. Our attitude to scramble for each other was great, we know Hull like to play hot, they like to offload and make you move.

“They are in their infancy of what Tony is trying to do. Knowing how he builds his teams, he tries to develop them with the way they play with the ball.”

Meanwhile, Watson confirmed that prop Chris Hill will have surgery whilst Jake Connor has tweaked his hamstring and Olly Wilson suffered a bang on his arm.

The Huddersfield boss also hailed winger Adam Swift, who registered four tries against his former side.

“Two of those that Swifty scored in the first-half, we wouldn’t have scored last year. He is a different level at getting in that space.

“There are certain things what Swifty can do in certain positions – he can score out of nothing.

“He is awesome, he’s a cheeky fella to have here. He’s a good character and great around the group.”

