Hull FC boss Tony Smith reacts to Huddersfield Giants thrashing

HULL FC went down 50-6 to Huddersfield Giants this afternoon at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Tony Smith’s men were second best from the very start as Hull trailed 20-6 at the break before capitulating in the second forty minutes.

Smith himself sat with the press after the game, saying: “It was a poor start to the game and we fought our way back into it for a while,” Smith said.

“We missed too many tackles, our intensity wasn’t sustained enough to put the opposition under enough pressure

“When you don’t do that and you’re fighting your way back into the game, you let them off the hook too easily and it hurts you. It’s hurt us today.

“It’s not a good feeling, we need to get sick of the taste of that and do something about it ourselves. It’s in nobody else’s hands but our own.

“Unfortunately, I’ve got to taste that horrible feeling and taste in our mouths we are left with after games like that. It’s a lot of hard work and determination to get through this.

“It’s not pleasant when you’re going through the stages of redevelopment and rejigging your whole culture. Sometimes you’ve got to suffer some hard parts of it until it actually sinks in, unfortunately.

“It’s down to culture, you get used to performing well and winning well, you get in routines of getting into that but it takes practice to get to that stage and understanding.

“It’s been a while since our players have won on a consistent basis and some young players may never have experienced winning at a senior level.”

“We are not competing at the same level as some of our opposition. Huddersfield have gone through some heartache here to get through to where they are performing well again and more consistently and we are going to have find our way through it very soon otherwise it becomes arduous.

“We will get through this.”

