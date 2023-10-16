Ian Watson identifies key trait new signing Elliot Wallis will bring to Huddersfield Giants

IAN WATSON believes Elliot Wallis will bring much-needed pace to Huddersfield Giants’ backline next season.

Huddersfield have the signed the 23-year-old winger from Castleford Tigers on a four-year deal, with Innes Senior moving in the other direction on loan for 2024.

Former Hull KR youngster Wallis impressed in two seasons with Castleford, first for their Reserves and then with the first team last year, scoring four tries in 13 appearances.

Huddersfield’s flanks will have a new look next term with long-serving Jermaine McGillvary replaced by Hull FC speedster Adam Swift and now Wallis too.

“Elliot is a hugely important signing for us,” said Giants head coach Watson.

“It’s been well documented that we lacked speed in the backs last season, and he provides us with that.

“The ability for all parts of his game is what we’ve been looking for; his ability to build momentum, finish tries and get the team on the front foot.”

Wallis, who two years ago was playing for Coventry Bears after his release by Hull KR, is hoping to make a home in Huddersfield.

“I’ve been here, there and everywhere over the past few years and I’m grateful to get the opportunity to settle in somewhere,” he said.

“The plans and ideas they had for me and the future correlated perfectly with my personal goals. It was an offer I couldn’t refuse.”

Meanwhile, Senior appears to have played his final match for Huddersfield, with the homegrown winger to spend the final year of his current contract at Castleford with no recall option.

Senior has scored 22 tries in 58 games for the Giants since his 2018 debut but has struggled to permanently nail down a first-team spot, while twin brother Louis flew the nest to join Hull KR a year ago.

The 23-year-old, who recently experienced relegation during his fourth loan spell with Wakefield Trinity, said: “From the back end of last year I really needed a breath of fresh air and somewhere new.”

Huddersfield have also recruited French prop Hugo Salabio, 23, on a three-year deal from Wakefield.

The former Catalans Dragons player joined Wakefield on trial over the summer, and despite being dismissed on debut for a dangerous tackle which earned a seven-match ban, he was given a short-term deal and made two further appearances.

“He’s going to bring considerable size and strength to our pack,” predicted Watson.

