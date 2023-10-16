Simon Grix gears up for ‘massive’ Hull FC opportunity as two players join club

SIMON GRIX says taking on the Super League challenge with Hull FC will help him develop – and prolong – his coaching career.

As expected, the former Halifax team chief has become assistant to Tony Smith, under whom he played at Warrington.

His switch follows eight years back at hometown club Halifax, where the former Ireland forward started out as a player in 2003.

Grix returned in 2016, still as a player but also assistant coach to Richard Marshall, whose departure in April 2019 gave him the chance to take the top job.

The 38-year-old twice guided Halifax to third-place Championship finishes and the play-offs, and also to the Challenge Cup semi-finals in 2019 and 1895 Cup glory against Batley at Wembley in August.

Grix, who announced his end-of-season departure from the Calderdale club back in July, reflected: “Halifax has been a great place for me to work and learn.

“In truth, I could have stayed for a few more years, but I want to be in the coaching game for a while and the opportunity to continue learning with Hull is a massive one for me.

“Tony (Smith) is tried and tested. He’s one of the most experienced coaches in Rugby League and that can only be a positive thing for my own personal development.”

Grix, whose elder brother Scott is an assistant coach at Leeds, added: “There is a great coaching team at Hull, with Tony and Stanley Gene.

“I know Michael Shenton and Pete Riding are doing some really good stuff with the youth, so it’s going to be great to work with such an experienced group.

“I won’t be coming in to be an individual. I love being part of a team.

“I know the club is going through a process of transition, and sometimes that can take time to settle, but it certainly feels like it’s moving in the right direction now.”

Hull have signed Newcastle Knights and former Featherstone halfback or hooker Fa’amanu Brown and French prop Damel Diakhaté on one-year deals.

Brown, 28, has represented Samoa eight times, including in last year’s World Cup semi-final win over England.

“With the forward pack the club has, it’s going to be fun to play behind those guys,” he said.

Diakhaté, 22, impressed during two appearances for Hull’s Reserve team this year.

“He’s enthusiastic, has a good workrate and is a handful for defenders when he carries the ball,” said Smith.

