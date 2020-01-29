Ian Watson signs Salford contract extension

Ian Watson has handed Salford a huge boost by committing his future to the club.

Watson, widely regarded as one of the best coaches in Super League, has signed a new contract that will keep him with the club until the end of 2022.

Under his guidance, the Red Devils went on a stunning run to last year’s Grand Final, despite being predicted to be in the fight for relegations.

Since taking the job in 2015, Watson has overcome small budgets, off-field drama, points deductions and the departures of key players to defy the odds at the AJ Bell Stadium.

Now, he’ll continue his work with the club in the long-term.

“I’m ambitious and I want to win things,” he said.

“I want to be at the top end of the table and to do that you’ve got to build those foundations. The club are showing they want to go in that direction and if we’re going to build that continuity going forward signing the backroom team up is a big one because obviously they breed everything through to your players.”

The Red Devils have also confirmed that head conditioner Greg Brown has signed a new contract.

Brown was highly praised for keeping Salford’s small squad fit throughout their excellent 2019 campaign.