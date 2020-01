Thornhill Trojans’ home tie against Doncaster in the third round of the Coral Challenge Cup will be played at Dewsbury Rams’ Tetley’s Stadium.

The game will take place on Saturday 8 February (2.00pm).

Admission is £10 (concessions £5, under 12s free).

The Trojans are, meanwhile, holding a reunion this Saturday for the squad that beat Sheffield Eagles in the 2000 Challenge Cup.