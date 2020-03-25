Jackson Hastings has discussed the possibility of returning to the NRL.

Speaking to Fox League, the reigning Man of Steel and Wigan halfback admitted he would like to return to Australia if and when the opportunity arises.

“I’ve got a two-year deal at Wigan,” he said.

"I got told by every NRL club that I wasn't wanted." Jackson Hastings has had a career resurgence since moving to the Super League. 📺Watch #FoxLeagueLIVE on Fox League. pic.twitter.com/0coGOIgR21 — FOX LEAGUE (@FOXNRL) March 24, 2020

“There’s a well-publicised get-out clause if an NRL club does come in. My biggest thing when I came over was to hurry back and I wanted to prove everyone wrong without even achieving anything. Off the back of what I’ve been able to do a few people have been in touch with my management and stuff.

“The big thing for me is going to a club where I’m going to help them and they’re going to help me, rather than going back for the sake of it. I don’t want to go back and be a role player and be in the same situation I was.

“I’m a way better player than I was, I’m at a much higher stage, so if the opportunity does arise and it’s the right club I’ll definitely take it I think. The NRL is the pinnacle, it’s a competition I didn’t get to prove myself, nobody saw the best of Jackson Hastings where people have got to see that over here.”