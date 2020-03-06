Iggesund Cumberland League set for big kick-off!

The 2020 Cumberland Amateur Rugby League season gets underway tomorrow (Saturday 7 March) and once again Iggesund Paperboard (part of the Holman Group) are the league’s main sponsors, with Mitie Security being the main sponsor for the Cumberland Cup, writes CARL official Lorraine Degraff.

As in previous years EB Lamb will again be sponsoring the Amateur Cup and we would like to say a huge thank you to all our sponsors for the 2020 season.

For 2020, the league has two divisions of seven and eight teams respectively.

Distington, Ellenborough, Glasson, Kells, Seaton, Walney Central and Wath Brow Hornets make up the Iggesund Premier Division.

This looks to be an extremely competitive league and should be a tightly fought battle on the field for the league leaders’ crown, with all the teams in this league able to beat anyone on the day.

Seaton Rangers are looking to bounce back from a disappointing 2019 campaign and look to be again challenging at the top of the CARL Iggesund League in 2020. Consistency is very much the order of the day as the coaching quartet of Ryan Campbell, Paul Lowery, Matt Tunstall and John Banks continues to oversee the team.

They will be hoping for an improvement in performance from a young squad that is now another year older and wiser as the club focuses on the transition of talented youth rugby players into the open age ranks, with a top four place and a serious challenge for cups the target.

Seaton are extremely grateful to the two main sponsors for the 2020 season, Anne Marie and Graeme Pritt of the Window Outlet, Workington, and Michael Heron, of Michael Heron and Son Builders, Workington, for their generosity.

Aspatria, Cockermouth, Egremont, Ellenborough A, Hensingham, Lowca, Maryport and Seaton A comprise Iggesund Division One and this also looks like a competitive league, with all the clubs fairly evenly balanced, and again this league will be too close to call for the league winners in 2020.

For Egremont A this year is all about building the team back up again with a new influx of Under 16s, a number of their players from last year are stepping up to the National Conference League.

Lowca, who will once again be coached by Lee Allen – assisted by John Allen – have managed to not only keep nearly all their players from last year but have also added a few younger players from the village.

They would like to attain a top-four finish and have a good cup run this season.

Maryport, who finished runners-up to Kells last year in Division One, aim to continue building their team and also hope for a top four finish.

The season kicks off with the following fixtures (kick-offs 2.00pm).

Saturday 7 March 2020

IGGESUND PREMIER DIVISION

Seaton Rangers v Kells

Ellenborough Rangers v Distington

Walney Central v Glasson Rangers

IGGESUND DIVISION ONE

Egremont Rangers v Ellenborough Rangers A

Aspatria Hornets v Maryport

Hensingham A v Lowca