IMG survey offers hints at the major changes to Rugby League under consideration

Fans currently have the opportunity to give their views to IMG on the future of the Rugby League, with the questions hinting at some of the ideas currently being considered.

IMG, who have been brought on board by the RFL and Super League as a strategic partner, are currently undergoing a ‘reimagining Rugby League’ consultation, which also involved clubs, players, coaches, the media and partners.

Last week they launched a fan survey, with questions on topics including the league structure.

Supporters are asked directly: “If Rugby League introduced a 10+10 league structure, whereby the Super League and Championship will consist of 10 teams in each league, with promotion and relegation to each league at the end of the season, how appealing would this be to you?”

There are also ideas for entirely new competitions, with fans asked about the concept of “a regional / city-based competition” like cricket’s The Hundred, and a “short format competition” such as sevens or nines, as well as bringing back an Origin series.

Supporters are also encouraged to give their views on current events such as the Challenge Cup Final and Magic Weekend, as well as whether the sport should grow outside its traditional northern heartlands and if French clubs should participate in Super League.

The survey remains live until midnight on Wednesday (31 August), and can be completed at https://endeavoranalytics.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_2t6W0SEC2qDdP8y

