England Knights call-up Lewis Murphy on journey to Wakefield Trinity stardom

Lewis Murphy’s stunning breakthrough year could be capped by a first appearance on the international scene with England Knights.

The winger has made a big impact on Super League with 15 tries in 19 matches for Wakefield, iincluding a remarkable acrobatic effort in last week’s win over Hull KR.

Murphy, 20, has now been rewarded with a place in the England Knights squad ahead of two scheduled fixtures this autumn.

He’s come a long way since enduring a rocky debut against Leeds Rhinos in March this year.

“I didn’t have the best debut but I’ve taken it in my stride,” Murphy said in the latest edition of Rugby League World magazine.

“The players and coaches really helped me. I was really down at first and wondered ‘is this for me?’ and whether I was good enough.

“But they told me that I was good enough and there was a reason why I was signed for the first team, and it made me want to train even harder.”

He admits his progress since has surprised even himself.

“I wanted to play as many games as I could this season, but couldn’t have expected to play as many as I have,” said Murphy.

“Now it’s just about taking it day-by-day and looking to improve all the time. Whatever happens will happen and if I get to the top then I will have deserved it.

“I want to show what I can do on the pitch first and the rewards will come afterwards, I’m not one for making massive goals.”

Murphy is one of four faces introduced to Paul Anderson’s England Knights squad, which now contains 30 players.

Huddersfield Giants front-row pair Owen Trout and Oliver Wilson have also been called up for the first time, while Leeds Rhinos forward Cameron Smith has been recalled.

The Knights will play against France ‘B’ in Bordeaux on Saturday 1 October (kick-off 7.30pm local time), and against Scotland the following Saturday (8 October, kick-off 1.30pm) at Myreside, Edinburgh, as part of the Bravehearts’ World Cup preparation.

England Knights performance squad: Jake Trueman (Castleford Tigers), Matt Whitley (Catalans Dragons), Matty English, Will Pryce, Owen Trout, Oliver Wilson (all Huddersfield Giants), Jack Brown, Jordan Lane (both Hull FC), Mikey Lewis, Jez Litten (both Hull KR), Jack Broadbent, Morgan Gannon, Tom Holroyd, Cameron Smith, Liam Tindall (all Leeds Rhinos), Jon Bennison, Jake Wingfield (both St Helens), Lewis Murphy (Wakefield Trinity), Ellis Longstaff, Matty Nicholson, Josh Thewlis, Danny Walker, Connor Wrench (all Warrington Wolves), Ethan Havard, Sam Halsall, James McDonnell, Brad O’Neill, Oliver Partington, Harry Smith, Morgan Smithies (all Wigan Warriors)

The above content is also available in the regular weekly edition of League Express, on newsstands every Monday in the UK and as a digital download. Click here for more details.