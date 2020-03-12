Injury blow for Giants’ Butler

Huddersfield Giants’ Chester Butler has suffered another injury blow after undergoing surgery on a long-term groin injury.

Butler has missed the start of the season with the injury and, despite treatment, has not been able to recover.

He will now undergo a hernia operation to rectify the problem.

Giants Head Physio Pat Roberston said: “Unfortunately surgery is the only long term answer to the persistent symptoms that he is showing.

“The hernia operation which he will undergo should clear his issues up once and for all and enable him to return to full training in eight to ten weeks and be available for selection.”

Butler signed for the club from Halifax last season and debuted in the final game of the season against Catalans.