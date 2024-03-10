Injury Corner: Leigh Leopards, Castleford Tigers, Leeds Rhinos, Hull FC and Salford Red Devils suffer concerning blows

WELL, that’s another round of Super League done and dusted and what a round it was!

The action began on Thursday night when Warrington Wolves travelled to Craven Park to take on Hull KR with few giving Sam Burgess’ men a chance in East Yorkshire. However, after leading 18-12 at half-time, the Wolves managed to hold on for a 22-20 victory.

Wind the clock forward to Friday night and three fixtures took place with Castleford Tigers going up against Huddersfield Giants at The Jungle. If people thought this would be a close encounter, they would be very much mistaken as Ian Watson’s side racked up a 50-8 victory after leading 24-4 at the break.

Elsewhere, Leeds Rhinos travelled to the Leigh Leopards looking for their third win of 2024. That win appeared to be getting further away from the Rhinos at half-time, with Rohan Smith’s men down 16-0. However, an incredible second-half comeback saw Leeds take home a 22-16 win.

St Helens and Salford Red Devils also played out a classic at the Totally Wicked Stadium. Nip and tuck throughout, Saints appeared to be heading for victory after leading 20-6 with 17 minutes to go. However, the Red Devils somehow clawed their way back, registering 18 unanswered points to triumph 24-20.

On Saturday, London Broncos hosted reigning champions Wigan Warriors at the Cherry Red Records Stadium in Wimbledon. With Wigan boss Matt Peet ringing the changes, you would have been forgiven for thinking that the Warriors would stumble. However, Peet’s men ran out emphatic 60-22 winners.

The last game of the weekend saw Hull FC travel to Catalans Dragons with the Black and Whites still winless in Super League 2024 so far. And though Tony Smith’s men gave as good as they got, they still went down 26-12 to Steve McNamara’s side.

But, which Super League sides suffered concerning blows?

Leigh Leopards vs Leeds Rhinos

Lachlan Lam (leg) – Leigh Leopards

Andy Ackers (shin) – Leeds Rhinos

James McDonnell (illness) – Leeds Rhinos

St Helens vs Salford Red Devils

Cade Cust (concussion) – Salford Red Devils

Castleford Tigers vs Huddersfield Giants

Elie El-Zakhem (knee – withdrawn before game) – Castleford Tigers

Catalans Dragons vs Hull FC

Matty Russell (pec) – Hull FC

Danny Houghton (hamstring) – Hull FC

Jack Walker (hamstring) – Hull FC

