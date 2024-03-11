Super League Team of the Week: Warrington, Wigan, Leeds, Salford and Huddersfield dominate

HERE is the Total RL Team of the Week after round four of Super League.
1. Matt Dufty – Warrington Wolves
Another brilliant display from Matt Dufty in a superb win over Hull KR on Thursday night.
2. Deon Cross – Salford Red Devils
Grabbed two tries, but Deon Cross’ work out of defence for Salford laid the platform for attacking threat.
3. Zach Eckersley – Wigan Warriors
Zach Eckersley proved his future is big with Wigan in the rout of London.
4. Tim Lafai – Salford Red Devils
Was in imperious form against St Helens, with some excellent and fancy touches.
5. Ash Handley – Leeds Rhinos
Two more tries for Ash Handley in another accomplished performance from the Leeds winger against Leigh.
6. Jack Farrimond – Wigan Warriors
The youngster Jack Farrimond his highly-rated at Wigan and is there little wonder why? The halfback was superb for the Warriors against London.
7. Marc Sneyd – Salford Red Devils
Once more proved the difference for Salford with his kicking game and goalkicking in an incredible win over St Helens.
8. Mikolaj Oledzki – Leeds Rhinos
Showed what Leeds have been missing with a powerful performance in the pack against Leigh.
9. Danny Walker – Warrington Wolves
Danny Walker was key for Warrington in their win over Hull KR.
10. Sebastine Ikahihifo – Huddersfield Giants
Tore the Castleford pack to shreds at times with his bullocking runs.
11. Rhyse Martin – Leeds Rhinos
Scored a try and kicked three goals in Leeds’ impressive comeback win over Leigh.
12. Lachlan Fitzgibbon – Warrington Wolves
Talk about settling in seamlessly, but that’s what Lachlan Fitzgibbon has done for Warrington and he excelled against Hull KR on Thursday.
13. Patrick Mago – Wigan Warriors
Named at loose-forward in the absence of Kaide Ellis, Patrick Mago was superb against London on Saturday.
Substitutes
14. Leroy Cudjoe – Huddersfield Giants
A two-try haul against Castleford, Leroy Cudjoe gets better with age.
15. Lewis Dodd – St Helens
Was unfortunate to be on the losing side, with the halfback scoring two tries and enjoying a stellar performance.
16. Ryan Hampshire – Wigan Warriors
Was close to being Wigan’s man of the match over London.
17. Jayden Nikorima – Catalans Dragons
Jayden Nikorima was named at fullback for Catalans against Hull FC, and he justified Steve McNamara’s selection choice.
Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.
Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.
Click here to listen to our new League Express Podcast.
League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.