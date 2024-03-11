Super League Team of the Week: Warrington, Wigan, Leeds, Salford and Huddersfield dominate

HERE is the Total RL Team of the Week after round four of Super League.

1. Matt Dufty – Warrington Wolves

Another brilliant display from Matt Dufty in a superb win over Hull KR on Thursday night.

2. Deon Cross – Salford Red Devils

Grabbed two tries, but Deon Cross’ work out of defence for Salford laid the platform for attacking threat.

3. Zach Eckersley – Wigan Warriors

Zach Eckersley proved his future is big with Wigan in the rout of London.

4. Tim Lafai – Salford Red Devils

Was in imperious form against St Helens, with some excellent and fancy touches.

5. Ash Handley – Leeds Rhinos

Two more tries for Ash Handley in another accomplished performance from the Leeds winger against Leigh.

6. Jack Farrimond – Wigan Warriors

The youngster Jack Farrimond his highly-rated at Wigan and is there little wonder why? The halfback was superb for the Warriors against London.

7. Marc Sneyd – Salford Red Devils

Once more proved the difference for Salford with his kicking game and goalkicking in an incredible win over St Helens.

8. Mikolaj Oledzki – Leeds Rhinos



Showed what Leeds have been missing with a powerful performance in the pack against Leigh.

9. Danny Walker – Warrington Wolves

Danny Walker was key for Warrington in their win over Hull KR.

10. Sebastine Ikahihifo – Huddersfield Giants

Tore the Castleford pack to shreds at times with his bullocking runs.

11. Rhyse Martin – Leeds Rhinos

Scored a try and kicked three goals in Leeds’ impressive comeback win over Leigh.

12. Lachlan Fitzgibbon – Warrington Wolves

Talk about settling in seamlessly, but that’s what Lachlan Fitzgibbon has done for Warrington and he excelled against Hull KR on Thursday.

13. Patrick Mago – Wigan Warriors

Named at loose-forward in the absence of Kaide Ellis, Patrick Mago was superb against London on Saturday.

Substitutes

14. Leroy Cudjoe – Huddersfield Giants

A two-try haul against Castleford, Leroy Cudjoe gets better with age.

15. Lewis Dodd – St Helens

Was unfortunate to be on the losing side, with the halfback scoring two tries and enjoying a stellar performance.

16. Ryan Hampshire – Wigan Warriors

Was close to being Wigan’s man of the match over London.

17. Jayden Nikorima – Catalans Dragons

Jayden Nikorima was named at fullback for Catalans against Hull FC, and he justified Steve McNamara’s selection choice.

