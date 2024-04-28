Injury Corner: Leigh Leopards, Leeds Rhinos, Warrington Wolves, Huddersfield Giants, Salford Red Devils, London Broncos

After failing to land Paul Rowley, who should Hull FC next approach to be their new head coach?

Lee Briers (assistant coach, Brisbane Broncos)

Martin Gleeson (assistant coach, Warrington Wolves)

Brian McDermott (assistant coach, Newcastle Knights)

Steve McNamara (head coach, Catalans Dragons)

Shaun Wane (head coach, England)

Danny Ward (assistant coach, Hull KR)

Someone other than the above.