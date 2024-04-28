Injury Corner: Leigh Leopards, Leeds Rhinos, Warrington Wolves, Huddersfield Giants, Salford Red Devils, London Broncos

   28/04/2024

WHICH Super League sides suffered concerning blows?

St Helens 13-12 Huddersfield Giants
Esan Marsters (foot – withdrawn before the game) – Huddersfield Giants

Castleford Tigers 40-0 London Broncos
Dean Parata (concussion) – London Broncos

Leigh Leopards 30-2 Catalans Dragons
Dan Norman (concussion) – Leigh Leopards

Salford Red Devils 17-12 Warrington Wolves
King Vuniyayawa (concussion) – Salford Red Devils
Leon Hayes (ankle) – Warrington Wolves

Hull FC 12-18 Leeds Rhinos
Paul Momirovski – Leeds Rhinos

