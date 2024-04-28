Super League Round Nine ends remarkable disciplinary run across all 12 teams

ANOTHER round of Super League has come and gone – and what a weekend it was!

The action began on Thursday night when St Helens hosted Huddersfield Giants at the Totally Wicked Stadium, and, though Ian Watson’s men pushed Paul Wellens’ side all the way, Saints eventually ran out 13-12 winners thanks to Jonny Lomax’s drop goal.

Wind the clock forward to Friday night and there were three live Super League fixtures for fans to get their teeth stuck into. The main feature game saw Hull KR host Wigan Warriors, with Rovers inflicting a remarkable 26-10 defeat on Matt Peet’s side whilst Castleford Tigers hit London Broncos for 40 in a complete Super League drubbing.

The final game on Friday night was Leigh Leopards’ home clash against Catalans Dragons. In rather a surprising fashion, Adrian Lam’s side swept aside their French opponents in a comprehensive 30-2 thrashing before Salford Red Devils overcame Warrington Wolves at the Salford Community Stadium, 17-12, on Saturday afternoon.

The last game of the weekend saw Leeds Rhinos visit Hull FC in what many people felt would be a routine victory. However, it was anything but as Rohan Smith’s men were made to fight tooth and nail for the win, taking home an 18-12 triumph back to Headingley in less than convincing circumstances.

However, for the first week since Super League 2024 began, no players received a yellow or a red card in a remarkable turn of disciplinary fate.

That doesn’t mean, though, that the Disciplinary Match Review Panel will not cite and charge players later on today.

